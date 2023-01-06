The Chinese navy’s new semi-submersible heavy-lift ship - the Yinmahu - travelled almost 1,000 nautical miles during trials, CCTV reported on Thursday. Photo: CCTV
Chinese navy shows new heavy-lift ship carrier, revealing future role in wartime transport and vessel rescue
- The Yinmahu is a semi-submersible heavy-lift ship that could ferry equipment and ships, rescue damaged vessels and serve as emergency repair dock
- While Chinese state TV showed the ship doing various manoeuvres, it did not reveal the vessel’s specifications or the trial locations
The Chinese navy’s new semi-submersible heavy-lift ship - the Yinmahu - travelled almost 1,000 nautical miles during trials, CCTV reported on Thursday. Photo: CCTV