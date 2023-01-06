The US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-hoon sails through the Taiwan Strait on January 5. Photo: Handout
Chinese military on alert as US destroyer transits Taiwan Strait in first new year sailing

  • All movements under control, PLA Eastern Theatre Command says, after forces track US guided-missile destroyer Chung-hoon through strait
  • US warships flex muscles in the name of freedom of navigation, Chinese embassy in Washington says, as it calls for an immediate stop to provocations

Kawala Xie
Updated: 3:32pm, 6 Jan, 2023

