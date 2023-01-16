The Shandong, China’s first homegrown aircraft carrier, and a Type 055 guided-missile destroyer take part in drills in the South China Sea. Photo: WeChat
South China Sea: PLA strike group holds live-fire drills after US warships enter region
- Flotilla led by Chinese-made Shandong aircraft carrier performs ‘confrontational exercises’ as US Navy carries out training and anti-submarine activities
- Defence experts say Beijing forced to be vigilant as Lunar New Year approaches because military tensions tend to escalate during festival periods
