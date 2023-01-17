Taiwan’s top weapons manufacturer has denied that the installation of surveillance cameras that include a component made in mainland China represents a security risk. The dome cameras, bought from Sweden, are used by the National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) in its Graphics-Controller Intelligence Security System to protect military quarters. The cameras, which have been installed in dozens of military camps, were found to have a circuit board connector made on the mainland, according to local media reports. The institute confirmed on Tuesday that the device was made in mainland China but insisted there was no risk of a data breach because it was not a key part of the cameras. “The company which won the contract on April 17, 2019, was required to supply products not originating from mainland China, and the dome surveillance cameras delivered by the contractors came from Axis in Sweden,” Ting An-pang, director of the NCSIST’s information and communication division, said. He said the institute had disassembled the camera for close inspection after receiving the product, and all key components, including the chips and memory hardware, were not made in mainland China. Videos and vitriol – the latest volleys in the cross-strait propaganda war “Only a circuit board connector for a power signal test was a Chinese-made product, but it was a passive component not related to the key components of the product,” Ting said, adding the part had not breached the contract with the supplier because it did not “involve security problems or concerns about a data breach”. He said since 2021, the institute has required all contractors to refrain from supplying key components, including central processors, RAMs and chips, made on the mainland. It also strictly reviews the origins of imports before signing contracts with suppliers. “Only when the contractors meet all of our requirements will we accept the products,” he said, adding the NCSIST would impose stricter checks in the future. The military signed a NT$12.8 billion (US$422 million) contract with the NCSIST in 2019 for the installation of the security systems at 284 of its major barracks in Taiwan between 2020 and 2025. The defence ministry said the camera systems had been installed in almost 50 bases so far. According to the institute, they use a geographic information system combined with web services to monitor vehicles and people entering and leaving military bases. When the security device detects an unauthorised person or vehicle entering the building, the system immediately starts protective measures. Alerts are sent to the central control room and can swiftly be passed on to other devices. The incident came two weeks after the NCSIST confirmed that a sensitive hi-tech device from one of Taiwan’s most powerful missiles was recently sent to the Chinese mainland for repairs . It said a Swiss-made theodolite – a precision optical instrument – from a Hsiung Feng III anti-ship missile had been sent by the maker Leica to its regional maintenance centre in Shandong province without its knowledge. China unlikely to seize Taiwan in invasion but heavy losses for all: think tank However, the institute said no data breach had occurred because the device was not directly mounted on the missile and its memory card had been removed before it was sent for repair. Observers said the incidents exposed the security risk Taiwan faced through its reliance on global logistics supply chains, and the paramount importance the island must place on ensuring the security of its highly sensitive military contracts and outsourcing agreements.