Introduced in 2017, China’s J-20 was the first non-US stealth fighter to enter service. Photo: Weibo
China outlines J-20 stealth fighter’s role in intercepting foreign warplanes by releasing footage that may show rare encounter with F-35
- State broadcaster airs footage of the country’s most advanced warplanes carrying out operations over the East China Sea
- The planes are the only Chinese fighters capable of matching advanced jets such as the F-35s flown by the US and Japan
