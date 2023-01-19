General Huang Ming is the new commander of the PLA’s Central Theatre Command. Photo: Handout
General Huang Ming is the new commander of the PLA’s Central Theatre Command. Photo: Handout
China's military
China /  Military

China names new chief of PLA theatre command that guards Beijing

  • Huang Ming was also promoted to the rank of general at a ceremony in Beijing
  • The 59-year-old was elected as a member of the Central Committee in October

Amber Wang
Amber Wang

Updated: 9:00pm, 19 Jan, 2023

