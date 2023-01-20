A J-16 fighter jet takes part in celebrations marking 70 years of the People’s Liberation Army air force in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China replacing old J-7 ‘Flying Leopards’ with J-16 multirole jets as challenges from US, allies grow: analysts

  • First batch of J-16s already deployed to the PLA’s Western Theatre Command, CCTV reports
  • Military experts say the planes have joined all five PLA theatre commands, amid increasing provocations from the US and its allies in the South and East China seas

Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:06pm, 20 Jan, 2023

