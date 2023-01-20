A J-16 fighter jet takes part in celebrations marking 70 years of the People’s Liberation Army air force in 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China replacing old J-7 ‘Flying Leopards’ with J-16 multirole jets as challenges from US, allies grow: analysts
- First batch of J-16s already deployed to the PLA’s Western Theatre Command, CCTV reports
- Military experts say the planes have joined all five PLA theatre commands, amid increasing provocations from the US and its allies in the South and East China seas
