Drones like the TB-001 could be used to attack helicopters and strike Taiwan’s smaller vessels during a conflict across the strait, according to a Chinese military magazine. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

Drones could play key role in PLA’s ‘final unification war’ on Taiwan

  • Chinese military magazine outlines how a People’s Liberation Army attack on the self-ruled island might unfold
  • It says drones could be used to ‘assassinate enemy leaders’ and target mobile missile launchers and heavy weaponry

Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 6:00pm, 24 Jan, 2023

