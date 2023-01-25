The Chinese fighter jets were seen taking off from Woody Island on Sunday in a video aired on state television. Photo: CCTV
The Chinese fighter jets were seen taking off from Woody Island on Sunday in a video aired on state television. Photo: CCTV
South China Sea
China /  Military

Chinese video shows fighter jets tracking foreign warplanes in South China Sea

  • J-11 Flankers seen taking off from Woody Island for Sunday’s mission in footage aired on state television, but report did not identify target
  • US Indo-Pacific Command last month accused PLA pilots of conducting ‘unsafe manoeuvres’ near American plane in the disputed waterway

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 5:00pm, 25 Jan, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The Chinese fighter jets were seen taking off from Woody Island on Sunday in a video aired on state television. Photo: CCTV
The Chinese fighter jets were seen taking off from Woody Island on Sunday in a video aired on state television. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE