The Chinese fighter jets were seen taking off from Woody Island on Sunday in a video aired on state television. Photo: CCTV
Chinese video shows fighter jets tracking foreign warplanes in South China Sea
- J-11 Flankers seen taking off from Woody Island for Sunday’s mission in footage aired on state television, but report did not identify target
- US Indo-Pacific Command last month accused PLA pilots of conducting ‘unsafe manoeuvres’ near American plane in the disputed waterway
The Chinese fighter jets were seen taking off from Woody Island on Sunday in a video aired on state television. Photo: CCTV