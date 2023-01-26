US marines pictured next to a HIMARS rocket launcher during an exercise in the Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russia’s war in Ukraine and growing concern over China help boost US arms transfers
- Arms supplied to allies and partners rose by almost 50 per cent last year to reach almost US$52 billion, the Pentagon says
- One of the biggest deals was a US$14 billion sale of F-15 jets to Indonesia, which faces an increasing challenge from Beijing in the South China Sea
