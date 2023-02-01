The US Navy’s premier Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is among the vessels facing maintenance challenges, according to a GAO report. Photo: Reuters
The US Navy’s premier Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is among the vessels facing maintenance challenges, according to a GAO report. Photo: Reuters
China's military
China /  Military

Repairs hit sea time for US warships, could affect readiness: report

  • Review of 151 vessels reveals ‘persistent and worsening challenges’ as maritime rivalry with China steps up
  • Government Accountability Office finds increasing maintenance delays and other problems across 10 classes of ships

Laura Zhou
Laura Zhou

Updated: 10:30pm, 1 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
The US Navy’s premier Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is among the vessels facing maintenance challenges, according to a GAO report. Photo: Reuters
The US Navy’s premier Arleigh Burke-class destroyer is among the vessels facing maintenance challenges, according to a GAO report. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE