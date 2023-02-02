A screen grab from a video shows China testing a new YJ-21 missile. The PLA navy released video footage of the YJ-21 being launched in April from a Type 055 destroyer. Photo: Weibo
Chinese military announces YJ-21 missile performance in social media post read as warning to US amid tension in Taiwan Strait
- PLA’s Weibo article says its anti-ship hypersonic missile has a terminal speed of Mach 10 and cannot be intercepted by any anti-missile weapons system
- Commentator draws attention to article being posted by Strategic Support Force, which offers support, from cyber warfare to data analysis, for armed forces
