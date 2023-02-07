The government-funded National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology test-fired a missile from its base in Jiupeng in the island’s southernmost county of Pingtung on Tuesday. Photo: CNA
Taiwan weapons firm test-fires cruise missile believed to be capable of striking central and eastern mainland China
- National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology carried out test on Tuesday morning amid increasingly active PLA operations around the island
- Government-funded institute also says it is working with local companies to develop 5 types of drone for use by island’s military
