The Type 052D was considered a milestone for the Chinese navy when it debuted in 2014. Photo: AP
China's military
China /  Military

China to export Type 052D destroyers, signalling more advanced ships in the pipeline: analyst

  • The warships will be the most powerful anti-aircraft vessels on the global market, according to military magazine
  • However, sales could be limited as buyers such as Pakistan probably cannot afford to add many to their fleets, naval expert says

Liu Zhen
Updated: 12:00pm, 12 Feb, 2023

