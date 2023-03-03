China’s defence budget for the coming year is expected to show moderate growth when it is unveiled on Sunday at the annual meeting of the top legislature, the National People’s Congress. Analysts are predicting a steady increase of 7-8 per cent, in the face of pressures from the war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Taiwan Strait, when the government finance report, which includes the defence budget, is tabled. Experts said the People’s Liberation Army needed the stable rise to keep pace with Beijing’s long-term goal of “reunifying Taiwan, by force if necessary”, and ultimately becoming a first-class military on a par with its US counterpart by the middle of the century. China’s spending rates on defence usually outpace its GDP growth targets. At last year’s two sessions, the NPC announced a rise of 7.1 per cent year on year for defence, compared to its GDP growth target of 5.5 per cent. Experts noted that the prolonged conflict in Ukraine had dragged the world to the brink of war, with more countries increasing their military spending. However, they expected China’s gloomy post-Covid economic prospects to restrain the PLA’s desire for a high rate of growth. Zhou Chenming, a researcher with the Beijing-based Yuan Wang military science and technology think tank, said the complexities of the global geopolitical landscape had sparked vigorous debates in China. These included questions over the PLA’s budget increases, and whether they should be reined in this year. “China’s economic growth has been hard hit by the three-year Covid-19 pandemic,” Zhou said. “Defence industry and military leaders argue that the Ukraine war has prompted many countries to boost military spending and China should follow the trend. “But what Beijing’s top leadership is concerned about is [allotting] more funding to … scientific and technological research, such as chips and aerospace development.” Beijing-based naval expert Li Jie said the Chinese leadership could seek to strike a balance between competing priorities, with a moderate rate of increase that might be a little higher than last year’s US$230 billion for defence, a total that amounted to 1.7 per cent of GDP. Li said China’s total defence spending for this year could be closer to 2 per cent of total GDP, in line with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s announcement in December of Tokyo’s biggest security shake-up in decades. Kishida flagged a rise in defence spending of more than 26 per cent for the 2023 financial year to US$51.5 billion, with sharp increases each year to reach 2 per cent of GDP by 2027. How fears over China are spurring Japan’s efforts to strengthen military power “China should follow [Japan] because the People’s Liberation Army also faces complex challenges and uncertainties on its periphery,” Li said. “The ongoing Ukraine war has indicated the PLA needs to modify and upgrade its Soviet-designed weapon systems, which means more money needs to be spent.” Former PLA instructor Song Zhongping said a combination of global inflation and the Chinese military’s incomplete weapons replacement programme would add to pressure for a solid budget increase in the coming year. Song said the Central Military Commission, which administers China’s armed forces, could be fighting for a “reasonable budget increase above 7 per cent”. “Compared with the US’ drastic increase for the coming year, the PLA still has a certain [amount of] room to raise its defence spending,” Song said. ‘Use of military power needs to be normalised’, Xi Jinping tells congress The US has allocated US$816.7 billion – a 10 per cent increase on last year and a total of 3.3 per cent of its GDP – in Washington’s Fiscal 2023 National Defence Authorisation Act, signed in December by President Joe Biden. China plans to build at least four aircraft carrier strike groups by 2030 to become the world’s second-biggest modern blue water navy after the US. Its third carrier, the Fujian, which was launched last June, is ready to start sea trials any time, while a fourth is scheduled for completion between 2025 and 2027. Design of the more advanced version based on the Fujian’s design was completed last year, with construction work on the fourth carrier expected to start as soon as the Fujian trials results come out later this year, according to early reports to the South China Morning Post. Zhou, from the Yuan Wang think tank, said the PLA’s goal to become a fully modern army by 2027 meant the replacement of weapons in all of its fighting wings needed to continue. For the past few decades, the PLA’s weapons replacement programme had mainly focused on the air force, navy and rocket force, while equipment for ground forces and even airborne troops still lagged, he said. “So far the ground forces have [a lot of] support equipment like drones and cannons, but other main battle weapons like the aging Type 59, Type 96 and Type 88 tanks are yet to be fully replaced,” Zhou said. “Indeed, more new weapons are being produced and more money and time [is needed] to form a comprehensive combat system, for example, the navy’s faster multi-role frigate, the Type 054B.” China offers further clues about plans for sixth-generation fighter Naval expert Li said the new frigate would adopt many advanced technologies from the Type 055 destroyer, which is the world’s second most powerful destroyer after the US Navy’s Zumwalt class. The Type 054B, a “mini destroyer based on the Type 055” would help the PLA cope with the increasing challenges in the Taiwan Strait, South China Sea and other potential combat operations on the high seas, Li said. Ni Lexiong, a professor with Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said the defence spending increases were driven in part by the escalating tensions and divergence between Beijing and Washington over the Taiwan issue. The US, like most countries, does not regard Taiwan as an independent state but is opposed to the use of force, something Beijing has not ruled out in its stated intention to bring the island under mainland control. Beijing’s ‘reunification’ plan for Taiwan ‘on fast development track’ Ni said moves by Washington and Taipei to expand their military and trading ties were indications that the PLA needed to boost its combat readiness, to be prepared for a potential war in the Taiwan Strait at any time. “Keeping a stable [momentum in] defence spending growth is supposed to be the top priority for a rising country like China, especially [while] the PLA is still on its way to military modernisation,” he said. The US shifted formal relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 but has remained the island’s most important unofficial ally. Washington’s support for Taipei stepped up in 2018 when former president Donald Trump approved massive increases in defensive arms for the island, against the backdrop of his trade war against Beijing. China protests after US Navy jet flies through Taiwan Strait The Biden administration has continued to back Taipei, with provisions in its latest defence bill – signed into law by the president in January – to further improve the island’s asymmetric abilities and promote military and security cooperation. US plans to expand its troop numbers in Taiwan from a few dozen to as many as 200 have been reported by Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal. According to the reports, the purpose of the increase is to help train Taiwanese forces, in preparation for any attack. Li said Washington’s growing closer military ties with Taipei would only make Beijing’s long-term goal for the island more challenging. Other challenges that could help the PLA make its case for stronger military spending included China’s ongoing dispute with India on their shared western border, as well as an emboldened Pyongyang taking advantage of US distractions in Ukraine, he said. “Indeed, North Korea has seized the opportunity to frequently conduct missile tests when the US is busy dealing with the ongoing Ukraine war … India, on the western border, also announced a radical increase [of 13 per cent in defence spending].” Macau-based military observer Antony Wong Tong said Chinese President Xi Jinping’s hardline political mindset would be bolstered by the escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington, as well as Russia’s failure to secure a swift victory after its invasion of Ukraine. “Building a strong army is the key pillar to support Xi’s hardline policy and maintain the Communist Party’s regime. A bigger increase in the defence budget looks more likely, as it’s a must,” Wong said.