Taiwan’s defence chief has apologised for failing to ensure supplies of meat for frontline soldiers stationed on the Matsu Islands – where Taipei has garrisoned troops to guard against a potential attack from mainland China. Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng was grilled in Taiwan’s legislature on Monday over a lack of meat for troops stationed on Xiju, one of the islets of Matsu, which are located close to the southeast coast of mainland China . Beijing takes conciliatory tone on Taiwan with call to ‘advance’ exchanges “What was wrong with the military for letting our soldiers at the frontline starve for meat?” asked Chiu Chen-yuan, from the opposition Taiwan People’s Party, who suggested the defence ministry would have difficulty convincing young people to join the military to help defend Taiwan . Chiu Kuo-cheng offered an apology to the soldiers, saying he was aware of the situation and had urged the military to resolve the problem quickly. “A C-130 transport plane will deliver the food supplies there,” he said, adding that there were still other food on Xiju. The food supply blunder came to light after soldiers on Xiju wrote protests in the sand on a beach, saying they had not had meat in three weeks and there was just rice and canned food to eat. “No meat at the Matsu Garrison Command canteen. Can only eat canned food and instant noodles. No more canned food. Main food of the Matsu Garrison Command canteen is just rice,” read the notes. US deterring Taiwan war by naming China top national security threat: Pentagon Residents took photos of the notes which then came to the attention of Ma Wen-chun, a legislator from the main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, who said she had also received complaints from some of the soldiers. The Matsu Defence Command said on Sunday that it was unable to ship frozen meat to Xiju because of rough waters, adding that the vessel hired to deliver supplies had to be repaired. In a statement, officials said it had been difficult to obtain meat from a nearby township, but added the soldiers all had canned food and other meal substitutes. But Ma, who described the soldiers’ notes as “SOS” messages, said rough seas and ship repairs were no excuse, since the military could always use transport planes to deliver supplies. “When soldiers [on the] front line have to wait in vain for food supplies for close to a month and have to seek help by leaving notes on a beach, how can the commander-in-chief [President Tsai Ing-wen] and the military convince the public there is a need to extend military service ,” she said. Tsai has announced a plan to extend the four months of mandatory service to one year in a bid to strengthen the combat skills of the conscripts and boost the reserve force amid persistent military threats from Beijing. In a statement on Monday, the command said two days of meat supplies were ready to be shipped to Xiju, while a military transport plane would also deliver enough frozen meat to Matsu to last for 10 days. Asked if the soldiers would be punished for leaving the “SOS” notes, Defence Minister Chiu said “no”.