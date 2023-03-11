There have been calls to introduce wartime legislation in China, which has vowed to defend the country’s sovereignty and national interests with military force if needed. The calls came from People’s Liberation Army deputies to the National People’s Congress – the national legislature, which is holding its annual gathering in Beijing. According to a summary of their suggestions released on Tuesday, PLA deputies commented on what they called an urgent need for wartime legislation as they reviewed amendments to the Legislation Law, which sets out principles for lawmaking and lawmakers. PLA deputy Wu Xihua was among those pushing for wartime legislation, and said China should step up lawmaking for the military. Ye Dabin, another PLA deputy, said: “Taking our wartime needs into account, [we should] begin studying wartime legislation in a timely and systematic manner.” Zhang Like, commander of the Shandong Provincial Military District, suggested that China should push for the “introduction of laws such as the mobilisation of reserve forces”. Other deputies called for legislative changes related to the PLA’s overseas operations, which have expanded in recent years and include the establishment of a military base in Djibouti in the Horn of Africa, and naval escort missions in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia. Yuan Yubai, a former commander of the Southern Theatre Command, said Beijing should strengthen legal research and study international laws related to national defence to improve “the rationality and legitimacy” of the Chinese military’s overseas missions. China’s army brass urges focus on urban combat in clear nod to Taiwan campaign Their comments come amid heightened tensions over the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea . US military and intelligence officials have warned there could be a conflict over Taiwan as early as 2027. Chinese leaders have said Beijing would not compromise on sovereignty issues like Taiwan – the self-ruled island it sees as part of China – and warned Western countries, especially the US, not to cross its “red lines”. Xie Dan, a military law expert in Beijing, said Taiwan was a key factor behind the calls for wartime legislation. “In recent years, ‘Taiwan independence’ forces have become rampant, seriously threatening [China’s] national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xie said. “The Anti-Secession Law clearly stipulates the conditions for unifying the motherland in a non-peaceful way. But the situation … is more acute,” he said, adding that China faced greater geopolitical risks. “The tasks of national defence and military construction in the new era, especially preparations for military struggles, have become more critical and urgent, so there are these calls to establish and improve the country’s wartime legal system,” Xie said. “The most urgent need for wartime legislation at present is to adapt to the needs of hi-tech warfare, and further strengthen mobilisation of reserve forces, requisitioning of strategic resources and integration of military and civilian development.” China’s ‘two sessions’ 2023: Asia-Pacific uncertainties drive arms build-up China has in recent years accelerated lawmaking related to the military, including amending both the Military Service Law and National Defence Law. Last month, Chinese lawmakers approved a resolution that gives the military the power to change how it applies the Criminal Procedure Law during wartime. An NPC statement said the decision was made to safeguard military missions and “improve [the PLA’s] ability to win in combat”.