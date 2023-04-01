A helicopter and warship pass in front of the Hong Kong Exhibition and Convention Centre. Photo: Weibo
Hong Kong’s PLA garrison carries out first joint drill of the year

  • The Chinese military said its forces carried out a series of exercises around the city, involving warships, helicopters and armoured vehicles
  • PLA says training ‘improves ability to perform diverse military tasks’

Kristin Huang
Updated: 9:00am, 1 Apr, 2023

