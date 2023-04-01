President Xi Jinping has urged the Communist Party to build a “strong system of strategic deterrence”. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping has urged the Communist Party to build a “strong system of strategic deterrence”. Photo: Xinhua
China's military
China /  Military

China’s military urged to keep focus on active defence in fighting a ‘people’s war’

  • Opinion piece in PLA newspaper could offer hints on the latest thinking about strategy and how Beijing would approach conflict with US or Taiwan
  • It says that in general the military should ‘not aim to achieve hegemony and aggression’ as part of its strategy to rally popular support

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 6:17am, 1 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
President Xi Jinping has urged the Communist Party to build a “strong system of strategic deterrence”. Photo: Xinhua
President Xi Jinping has urged the Communist Party to build a “strong system of strategic deterrence”. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE