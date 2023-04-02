Lift-off: PLA Ground Force puts pro drone operator hopefuls to the combat test
- The branch of the Chinese military is standardising training and testing for its UAV corps as the devices become core equipment
- Applicants must master theoretical and practical components and respond to real-life conditions
China’s military aims to expand the use of unmanned aerial vehicles in its ranks, rolling out formal qualifications for “professional” combat drone operators among its ground forces, according to state media.
The PLA Daily reported on Thursday that after two years of trials, the People’s Liberation Army Ground Force would introduce a set of drone operator courses this year.
The certification system was meant to foster “faster creation of combat capabilities in new realms and new forms”, an officer with the ground force’s chief of staff department was quoted as saying.
“The subjects closely align with the actual combat scenario. It is not just a simple assessment of flight control operations, but a test of the core professional skills of a drone operator,” he said.
The new certification system marks the ground force’s first move to standardise training and assessment of its drone operators, and has practical and theoretical components.
Applicants must first take a number of online courses and pass a theory exam, and then complete a certain amount of hours of flight practice on drones with their units.
The final test covers nine areas, from mission planning, to take-off and flights, task operation, return and landing.
Applicants must show they can respond to changing commands and are assessed by a group of experts from the military.
The test is jointly organised by the department and Army Engineering University.
In the first certification test at a training ground in northwest China last week, 46 out of about 100 candidates passed the exam, the report said, without specifying which kinds of drones were used.
Part of the test involved carrying out an aerial reconnaissance mission over an enemy position.
The applicants who made it through were awarded both a certificate for military drone operation and a civilian drone operator’s licence – part of China’s push for greater crossover between the military and civilian sectors.
Drones are a growing force in modern warfare and China has invested heavily in the field. The country is not only a major drone producer but its military has also deployed a range of drones.
The air force is the country’s main military user of drones, with well-established UAV units. Some of the staff are former fighter jet pilots who were retrained to use the equipment in combat.
However, other branches of the armed forces are enlisting the devices as military modernisation gains pace, deploying drones for reconnaissance, communication, electronic warfare, strike guidance and assessment, transport and logistics.