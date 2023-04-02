Applicants must first take a number of online courses and pass a theory exam, and then complete a certain amount of hours of flight practice on drones with their units.

The final test covers nine areas, from mission planning, to take-off and flights, task operation, return and landing.

Applicants must show they can respond to changing commands and are assessed by a group of experts from the military.

The test is jointly organised by the department and Army Engineering University.

In the first certification test at a training ground in northwest China last week, 46 out of about 100 candidates passed the exam, the report said, without specifying which kinds of drones were used.

Part of the test involved carrying out an aerial reconnaissance mission over an enemy position.

The applicants who made it through were awarded both a certificate for military drone operation and a civilian drone operator’s licence – part of China’s push for greater crossover between the military and civilian sectors.

Drones are a growing force in modern warfare and China has invested heavily in the field. The country is not only a major drone producer but its military has also deployed a range of drones.

The air force is the country’s main military user of drones, with well-established UAV units. Some of the staff are former fighter jet pilots who were retrained to use the equipment in combat.

