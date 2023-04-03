The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command sent three warships for a drill in the East China Sea in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s transit through the United States. Photo: Weibo
PLA Navy stages live-fire drill as Taiwan’s Tsai Ing-wen transits in the United States
- Eastern Theatre Command sends three warships to the East China Sea, a clear response to the trip, analyst says
- More could follow if the Taiwanese president meets the US House speaker on her way home, he says
