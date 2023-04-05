On Wednesday, Taiwan’s military said it spotted 14 PLA warplanes and three warships operating near the island, with two entering the southwest of the island’s air defence identification zone. Photo: Weibo
Mainland China announces Taiwan Strait drills as Tsai Ing-wen prepares to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
- Fujian Maritime Safety Administration’s statement of joint cruise and patrol operation follows PLA Navy’s deployment for live-fire drills
- On Tuesday, while in Belize on her trip Tsai held a video conference with security officials to discuss the ‘regional situation’
On Wednesday, Taiwan’s military said it spotted 14 PLA warplanes and three warships operating near the island, with two entering the southwest of the island’s air defence identification zone. Photo: Weibo