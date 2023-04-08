Chinese soldiers take part in the Cambodia-China “Golden Dragon 2023” joint military exercise at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre in Cambodia on March 23. Photo: Xinhua
In military drills with Cambodia, China aims to counter shift towards US, say analysts
- Golden Dragon 2023 includes military drills with joint naval exercise in Cambodian waters for first time and soft cultural skills: Chinese defence ministry
- Defence observers predict Beijing will try to align more closely to other nations such as Indonesia as it projects power in Southeast Asia
Chinese soldiers take part in the Cambodia-China “Golden Dragon 2023” joint military exercise at the Royal Gendarmerie Training Centre in Cambodia on March 23. Photo: Xinhua