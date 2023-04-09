The Eastern Theatre Command air force is reported to have flown “dozens of early warning, reconnaissance, fighter, bombing and interference planes to the target airspace”. Photo: Handout via Reuters
China’s PLA launches simulated precision strikes on Taiwan as ‘Joint Sharp Sword’ drills enter second day
- Drills come after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen defied Beijing’s warnings against meeting US House speaker in California
- Multiple PLA services maintained a posture of advancement while encircling Taiwan in drills directed by the Eastern Theatre Command, CCTV reports
