Mainland China’s Eastern Theatre Command has released video showing the PLA’s aircraft carrier group led by the Shandong in the “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan on Monday. Photo: Eastern Theatre Command
Taiwan cannot depend on US ‘security guarantee’, says Beijing military paper as PLA drills continue around island
- PLA Daily article accuses the US of using Taiwan as a pawn and creating a ‘porcupine’ island to contain Beijing
- Island’s defence ministry says PLA planes and drones made 70 flights near the Taiwan Strait in the 24 hours until 6am on Monday
Mainland China’s Eastern Theatre Command has released video showing the PLA’s aircraft carrier group led by the Shandong in the “Joint Sword” exercises around Taiwan on Monday. Photo: Eastern Theatre Command