The PLA has asserted China’s “indisputable sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea and their nearby waters”, in response to the passage by the USS Milius. Photo: Handout via Reuters
South China Sea
China /  Military

South China Sea: PLA forces tail US warship near disputed Spratly Islands as live-fire drills around Taiwan enter day 3

  • Guided-missile destroyer USS Milius ‘illegally intruded’ into waters near Mischief Reef, PLA Southern Theatre Command says
  • US Navy statement claims freedom of navigation, says the reef, a low-tide elevation in its natural state, is not entitled to a territorial sea

Vanessa Cai
Vanessa Cai in Shanghai

Updated: 7:33pm, 10 Apr, 2023

