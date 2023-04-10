The PLA has asserted China’s “indisputable sovereignty over islands in the South China Sea and their nearby waters”, in response to the passage by the USS Milius. Photo: Handout via Reuters
South China Sea: PLA forces tail US warship near disputed Spratly Islands as live-fire drills around Taiwan enter day 3
- Guided-missile destroyer USS Milius ‘illegally intruded’ into waters near Mischief Reef, PLA Southern Theatre Command says
- US Navy statement claims freedom of navigation, says the reef, a low-tide elevation in its natural state, is not entitled to a territorial sea
