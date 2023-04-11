A PLA Navy landing ship sails towards the zone northeast of Pingtan Island, the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan, in China’s southeast Fujian province on Monday. Photo: AFP
Beijing’s warships remain close to Taiwan and warplane sorties continue despite PLA declaring end to 3-day drills
- Nine mainland warships were in waters near Taiwan on Tuesday and PLA planes crossed the median line and island ADIZ 14 times between 6am and 11am
- Tsai Ing-wen says US transits and meeting were used ‘as an excuse to start military drills, which has brought instability in the Taiwan Strait and the region’
A PLA Navy landing ship sails towards the zone northeast of Pingtan Island, the closest point in mainland China to Taiwan, in China’s southeast Fujian province on Monday. Photo: AFP