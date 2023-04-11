The US and the Philippines have agreed to hold more small and major combat exercises in 2023 and expand annual military drills, according to Philippine military officials. Photo: AP Photo
US-Philippines Balikatan joint drill kicks off soon after Beijing’s military exercises around Taiwan
- South China Sea among sites for exercises to improve maritime security, amphibious operations, live-fire training, cyberdefence and counterterrorism
- Experts say Beijing will not respond excessively to the drills, especially to the Philippines, to prevent pushing Manila further towards the US
