China urged to speed up self-reliance in military tech as Western sanctions render old model ‘unsustainable’

  • ‘Core technologies’ for modern weaponry can no longer be bought or waited for in a fast-changing world, Academy of Military Sciences researcher warns
  • Speedy and low-cost production is key to achieving modernisation goals for the PLA, Zhao Xun writes in state-backed magazine

Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 7:08pm, 11 Apr, 2023

