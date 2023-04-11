Just-concluded Chinese military drills around Taiwan may have been less intense than the ones in August, but are being seen as a crucial test of Beijing’s ability to blockade the island and frustrate any new aid strategies. Breakthroughs cited by analysts included fighter jet exercises from an aircraft carrier positioned off Taiwan ’s less-fortified eastern coast – in manoeuvres expected to boost the People’s Liberation Army’s combat readiness in case of cross-strait conflict. The three-day drills ending Monday came shortly after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a stopover in California, in defiance of Beijing’s repeated warnings against such a move. But they were shorter than the week-long live-fire exercise launched after Tsai defied similar warnings and met the previous speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on August 3. Nonetheless, the latest drills – which included simulated precision strikes – ended with a record number of PLA aircraft deployed. These included 91 sorties near the Taiwan Strait in the 24 hours leading up to 6am on Tuesday, according to the defence ministry in Taipei. As many as 54 of those sorties had crossed the strait median line, or entered southwestern or southeastern parts of the island’s self-declared air defence identification zone, the ministry said. For the first time, PLA J-15 fighter jets were also detected entering Taiwan’s air defence zone from the east – considered a defence weak point compared to its heavily fortified western frontier closer to the mainland, but also long seen as relatively safe from any cross-strait attack due to the natural defence barrier provided by a central mountain range. The J-15 are shipborne fighter jets, which suggests that they took off from the PLA Navy aircraft carrier Shandong positioned nearby for the drills. ‘Not a responsible attitude’: Taiwan leader blasts PLA’s presence near island According to Lu Li-shih, a former instructor at Taiwan’s naval academy in Kaohsiung, use of the Shandong carrier group allowed the PLA to test its ability to swiftly deploy troops without a military build-up that could risk being detected by enemy drones and satellites. Lu said the weak composition of the carrier group – which was without a Type 055 destroyer or multiple Type 052D destroyers – suggested that the ships were deployed near Taiwan for anti-access and area-denial training. Satellite images last week had shown the carrier group training in the South China Sea near the southern Chinese province of Hainan, before sailing to Taiwan’s southeast. “The drills – if we ignore the external, international landscape – were just training. The training was targeted at creating the military posture the PLA wishes to have in a war situation,” Lu said. They also prepared troops mentally to be ready to fight whenever mobilised, he said. Taiwanese forces, on the other hand, were more prepared and proactive this time than they had been eight months ago. Lu said the island’s troops had taken a lesson from last year’s war games and deployed two ships to monitor every PLA vessel. The news agency of the Taiwanese ministry also publicised troops training with the US-made Patriot air defence system. The war games aimed to practise cutting off Taiwan’s energy supplies, while severing access to resources supplied by “foreign forces” and blocking escape routes, according to Senior Colonel Zhao Xiaozhuo at the PLA’s Academy of Military Sciences. PLA troops improved their combat capability and relied more on information and intelligence as they practised a tighter encirclement of Taiwan, Zhao told Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. Call for PLA to use AI for ‘smart deterrence’ against US over Taiwan Chang Yen-ting, a retired lieutenant general of the Taiwanese air force, said the drills on either side of the island – from the Taiwan Strait in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east – showcased the PLA’s blockade capacities. “By deploying the Shandong in waters east of Taiwan, the PLA was able to practise its anti-access and anti-denial capabilities, to keep the US and other foreign warships from the western Pacific from coming to Taiwan’s aid in the event of a cross-strait conflict,” he said. Collin Koh, a research fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies in Singapore, said that the exercise was likely to normalise similar moves from the PLA, and desensitise Taiwan and the US to such responses from Beijing each time senior officials from either side held meetings. “In any case, I’m not sure whether [Chinese President] Xi [Jinping] or the CCP has any other option, since anything less than such flexing of muscle will be interpreted by the domestic and external audience as a sign of weakness or submission,” he said, using the initialism for the Communist Party of China. “So, in other words, such signalling is essential to demonstrate resolve.” But even if such drills were normalised, Beijing’s expanding range of military and non-military capabilities, as well as the “black box” of information that creates uncertainty over its intentions, would still require Taiwan to remain on guard, said Koh, who specialises in naval affairs in the Asia-Pacific. Chieh Chung, a security researcher at National Policy Foundation, a think tank affiliated with Taiwan’s main opposition Kuomintang party, said the island’s military needed to further fortify its forces and facilities in the east, after the deployment of the PLA aircraft carrier in waters on that side. “Once the Shandong has completed its combat readiness mode, the Chinese Communists will have at least two aircraft battle groups to deploy around Taiwan,” Chieh said, warning that this would pose a serious challenge to Taiwan. Sheryn Lee, a senior lecturer at the Swedish Defence University in Stockholm, said Beijing was unlikely to overreact, though it was running out of economic tariff options to put pressure on Taiwan that would not in turn hurt the mainland Chinese economy. “With the Taiwanese election next year, China will not want to overreact in order to ensure a KMT-led government,” she said, referring to the Kuomintang, which is seen as Beijing-friendly.