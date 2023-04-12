The PLA staged military drills around Taiwan over the weekend in response to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. Photo: Xinhua)
Taiwan on high alert after Beijing continues combat training and plans no-fly zone near island

  • At least 35 PLA warplanes and eight ships still operating around the island after war games officially end, Taiwanese defence ministry says
  • Beijing says it will close air space near the island for about half an hour on Sunday, which would affect commercial flights

Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung in Taipei

Updated: 9:04pm, 12 Apr, 2023

