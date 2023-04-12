Xi Jinping toured a naval base in Guangdong province on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping toured a naval base in Guangdong province on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China's military
China /  Military

Xi Jinping urges China’s navy to be ‘firm and flexible’ in defending country’s interests

  • Xi also stressed the importance of the PLA’s ongoing modernisation programme during his visit to a base in Zhanjiang in Guangdong
  • The base is home to the South Sea Fleet, which is responsible for the South China Sea, site of multiple territorial disputes with neighbouring countries

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 12:29am, 13 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Xi Jinping toured a naval base in Guangdong province on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping toured a naval base in Guangdong province on Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE