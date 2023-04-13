A new chapter on wartime recruitment has been added to China’s military regulations and will come into effect on May 1. Photo: EPA
China rolls out fresh wartime recruitment rules, with veterans a priority
- Amid rising geopolitical tensions, especially in the Taiwan Strait, Beijing is updating its military regulations
- The latest amendment is part of a number of changes to adjust and improve decades-old legislation
