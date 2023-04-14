The PLA’s Eastern Theatre Command has officially concluded three days of drills around Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua via AP
Taiwan
China /  Military

China’s no-sail zone near Taiwan confirms ‘rocket debris’ risks behind earlier flight ban

  • Fujian maritime safety notice declares area northeast of Taiwan off-limits for six hours from 9am on Sunday over fears of ‘falling rocket debris’
  • Warning corresponds with temporary no-fly zone announced earlier by Beijing

Liu Zhen
Updated: 10:56am, 14 Apr, 2023

