A governmental advisory panel heard testimony on Thursday that the US should review any American investments in Chinese technologies that could apply to military use. Photo: Shutterstock
US advisory panel signals support for screening investments in Chinese tech
- US-China Economic and Security Review Commission says reviews should concern stakes in technologies that might aid military
- Restrictions already involve semiconductors ‘but there’s countless more work worth doing in this area’, a witness says
