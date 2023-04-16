Beijing’s rising defence spending and rapid military modernisation have helped both sides of Washington’s political divide come together to agree to boost defence spending. Photo: Xinhua
China-US relations: Washington unites around mission to prevail over Beijing by boosting defence spending

  • Bipartisan accord is rare on Capitol Hill, making budget requests for military spending easier to justify
  • Programmes addressing a potential contest with China – such as long-range cruise and hypersonic missiles – better funded than rest of budget: researcher

Jack Lau

Updated: 11:00pm, 16 Apr, 2023

