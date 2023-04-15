Soldiers maneuver inside a ballistic missile launch command centre during a military drill at an unspecified location in China. Image: CCTV via AP
China claims another success in midcourse ballistic missile interception test

  • Test carried out within country’s territory is sixth success of its kind and ‘accomplished its objectives’, defence ministry says
  • China needs to carry out repeated tests to improve technology and be able to hit multi-warhead targets, expert observes

Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen

Updated: 6:26pm, 15 Apr, 2023

