Soldiers maneuver inside a ballistic missile launch command centre during a military drill at an unspecified location in China. Image: CCTV via AP
China claims another success in midcourse ballistic missile interception test
- Test carried out within country’s territory is sixth success of its kind and ‘accomplished its objectives’, defence ministry says
- China needs to carry out repeated tests to improve technology and be able to hit multi-warhead targets, expert observes
Soldiers maneuver inside a ballistic missile launch command centre during a military drill at an unspecified location in China. Image: CCTV via AP