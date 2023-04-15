A Chinese warplane refuels during the recent Taiwan Strait exercises. Photo: Xinhua
What mainland China’s latest Taiwan drills tell us about its military capabilities
- Recent exercises show the PLA’s increasing ability to seal off the island or put pressure on its people and leadership, analysts say
- The use of carrier-based jets to approach Taiwan’s less protected southeastern coast was seen as one of the most significant aspects to the drill
