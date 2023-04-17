The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius conducted a “routine” transit in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. Photo: US Navy
PLA on ‘high alert’ after US sends warship through Taiwan Strait
- China’s military says it’s closely monitoring the USS Milius and will ‘resolutely’ safeguard national sovereignty and security
- It was the first such transit by the United States since Taiwan’s leader met the US House speaker, prompting days of PLA drills
