The US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer the USS Milius conducted a “routine” transit in the Taiwan Strait on Sunday. Photo: US Navy
PLA on ‘high alert’ after US sends warship through Taiwan Strait

  • China’s military says it’s closely monitoring the USS Milius and will ‘resolutely’ safeguard national sovereignty and security
  • It was the first such transit by the United States since Taiwan’s leader met the US House speaker, prompting days of PLA drills

Dewey Sim
Dewey Sim in Singapore

Updated: 1:36pm, 17 Apr, 2023

