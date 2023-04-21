The US bombers were spotted at Exercise Cope India, which kicked off on April 10. Photo: SCMP
US-China relations
China /  Military

US supersonic bombers to make surprise appearance in drill near disputed China-India border

  • Washington sends B-1B Lancers to highlight partnership with New Delhi and push it to adopt aggressive stance towards China, analyst says
  • However, the South Asian country might opt to find a balance, rather than stoke rivalry with Beijing, says Fudan University professor

Zhao Ziwen
Updated: 9:00am, 21 Apr, 2023

