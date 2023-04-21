The US bombers were spotted at Exercise Cope India, which kicked off on April 10. Photo: SCMP
US supersonic bombers to make surprise appearance in drill near disputed China-India border
- Washington sends B-1B Lancers to highlight partnership with New Delhi and push it to adopt aggressive stance towards China, analyst says
- However, the South Asian country might opt to find a balance, rather than stoke rivalry with Beijing, says Fudan University professor
The US bombers were spotted at Exercise Cope India, which kicked off on April 10. Photo: SCMP