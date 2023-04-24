Observers say the concept of a weapons stockpile on Taiwan or housed by a regional neighbour would help the island hold out during an attack from the People’s Liberation Army. Photo: AFP
Taiwan in talks with Washington about potential weapons stockpiles on or near island, premier confirms
- Chen Chien-jen says Taiwan and the US have been in talks over potential plan since US National Defence Authorisation Act was approved by US Congress in December
- Regional contingency stockpile necessary to help island hold out during enemy attack but ‘would be risky to build it in Taiwan’, according to analyst
