Statements by China and India said commander-level talks that concluded at the weekend were frank and in-depth and were aimed at restoring peace and tranquillity along their border. Photo: AFP
China-India border dispute: neighbours vow to ‘speed up’ progress as defence ministers prepare to meet in New Delhi
- Frontline officers exchanged views ‘in an open and candid manner’ over the western part of the Line of Actual Control at commander-level meeting
- General Li Shangfu is expected in New Delhi this week in first visit by a Chinese defence minister to India since deadly Galwan Valley skirmish in 2020
Statements by China and India said commander-level talks that concluded at the weekend were frank and in-depth and were aimed at restoring peace and tranquillity along their border. Photo: AFP