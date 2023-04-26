Taiwan flags are hoisted over downtown Taipei in 2021. A plane-tracking website reported disruptions to navigation systems on the island in recent days. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan flags are hoisted over downtown Taipei in 2021. A plane-tracking website reported disruptions to navigation systems on the island in recent days. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan’s defence ministry says navigation systems ‘operating normally’

  • Island’s military and civilian aviation systems have not been disrupted, according to ministry spokesman
  • GPSJam website reported medium to high levels of inaccuracy from planes flying over Taipei, Taoyuan and Hsinchu

Jack Lau
Jack Lau

Updated: 8:35pm, 26 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwan flags are hoisted over downtown Taipei in 2021. A plane-tracking website reported disruptions to navigation systems on the island in recent days. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan flags are hoisted over downtown Taipei in 2021. A plane-tracking website reported disruptions to navigation systems on the island in recent days. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE