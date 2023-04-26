The two stages of Taiwan’s 39th Han Kuang drills will be held in May and July. Photo: Handout
Chinese military blockade in focus as Taiwan prepares for annual Han Kuang war games
- Taiwan’s biggest annual war games to start next month, and will feature the usual computerised and live-fire segments, defence ministry announces
- Focus for live-fire drills based on threat of PLA attack and its ‘war games surrounding Taiwan’, combat planning chief Major General Lin Wen-huang says
