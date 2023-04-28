Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation defence minister’s meeting in New Delhi. Photo: EPA-EFE/Indian Ministry of Defence
China-India ties depend on ‘peace and tranquillity at the borders’, Indian defence minister says
- Chinese Defence Minister General Li Shangfu tells Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh their militaries should continue to build mutual trust
- Singh said Iran, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan meetings were a ‘wonderful interaction’ or ‘fruitful discussions’ but simply said he ‘held discussions’ with Li
