An influential Chinese military magazine says Japan’s defence budget shows how its forces could launch long-range strikes against enemies. Photo: AFP
China says Japan’s military pivot will have ‘serious impact’ on regional stability
- Influential military magazine says Japan’s defence budget shows how its forces could launch long-range strikes
- Japan’s shift from ‘shield’ to ‘sword’ will trigger regional arms races, ‘deserves high vigilance’, according to Modern Ships
An influential Chinese military magazine says Japan’s defence budget shows how its forces could launch long-range strikes against enemies. Photo: AFP