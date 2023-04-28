As the PLA steps up its presence around Taiwan, drones capable of carrying large weapons flew around the island on Friday, Taiwanese defence officials reported. Photo: handout
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan detects mainland Chinese combat drones circling the island ‘for the first time’

  • Unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying large weapons flew around the island on Friday, Taiwanese defence officials say
  • Manoeuvre comes as US Navy reconnaissance plane flies through Taiwan Strait

Minnie Chan

Updated: 9:48pm, 28 Apr, 2023

