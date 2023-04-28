As the PLA steps up its presence around Taiwan, drones capable of carrying large weapons flew around the island on Friday, Taiwanese defence officials reported. Photo: handout
Taiwan detects mainland Chinese combat drones circling the island ‘for the first time’
- Unmanned aerial vehicles capable of carrying large weapons flew around the island on Friday, Taiwanese defence officials say
- Manoeuvre comes as US Navy reconnaissance plane flies through Taiwan Strait
As the PLA steps up its presence around Taiwan, drones capable of carrying large weapons flew around the island on Friday, Taiwanese defence officials reported. Photo: handout