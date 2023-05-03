A flight tracking map released by Taiwan’s defence ministry showed a BZK-005 long-range drone had looped around the eastern side of the island. Photo: Handout
A flight tracking map released by Taiwan’s defence ministry showed a BZK-005 long-range drone had looped around the eastern side of the island. Photo: Handout
Taiwan
China /  Military

PLA spy drones circle Taiwan for second time as Beijing tests new tactics

  • Unmanned aerial vehicle loops around island as jammer plane and other military aircraft patrol west of the island and hover near median line
  • Observers say operations signal mainland plans to routinely deploy drones and is experimenting with electromagnetic warfare techniques

Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 4:47pm, 3 May, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A flight tracking map released by Taiwan’s defence ministry showed a BZK-005 long-range drone had looped around the eastern side of the island. Photo: Handout
A flight tracking map released by Taiwan’s defence ministry showed a BZK-005 long-range drone had looped around the eastern side of the island. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE