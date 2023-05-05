The PLA’s TB-001 drone, nicknamed the “Twin-Tailed Scorpion”, can carry bombs and missiles. Photo: Handout
Explainer |
What PLA spy drone flights around Taiwan could mean for cross-strait conflict
- Analysts say Beijing’s long-range UAVs could play crucial role in surveillance, blockades, strikes and assassinations
- TB-001 drone’s loop around the island is ‘key step’ in mainland China’s preparations to achieve reunification, says military expert
