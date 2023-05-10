A J-15 Chinese fighter jet takes off from the Shandong aircraft carrier during PLA combat drills around Taiwan. Photo: Xinhua via AP
China says PLA Rocket Force joined Shandong carrier group in drills near US base in western Pacific
- Disclosure seen as show of force by Chinese military, highlighting improved precision strike capacity as Taiwan Strait tensions spike
- CCTV report suggests fighter jets could be ‘eyes in the sky’ to help the rocket force strike targets thousands of kilometres away, analyst says
